Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based rhumba outfit Amathong’Amahle has come under spotlight in the neighbouring country through the release of their two singles – uKwenda Kwendoda and Ulikholwa Elinjani which have been well received.

Led by the Mlilo trio of Mcebisi, Bryt and Emmanuel, the group that hails from Kezi is working on new music although their focus is currently on marketing their existing music.

The group that was formed in 2014 only had its breakthrough this year, something Mcebisi said was because of lack of support of the genre by the corporate world. They said they believe they could be far if they had financial support.

“As artistes, what we envy for from the fans is undeterred support and financial backing from sponsors as that’ll enable us to reach places we could have never before.

“The lack of proper equipment has also stifled our growth as we have not been able to hold as many shows,” he said.

Mcebisi however said despite these challenges, they have managed to stay in the game and grow their fan base.

“We started our music journey in 2014 with our first album titled uMangibhekubaba being released in 2016. In 2017 we released Kwaziban and in 2018, we dropped Sgqugquzeli Nhlanzeko.” – @mthabisi_mthire

