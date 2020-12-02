Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LOCALLY-based athletes eager to qualify for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games began a two-week training camp in Vumba on Wednesday morning.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) director of coaching, talent identification and development Lisimati Phakamile said the group of athletes was settling in well in the Eastern Highlands.

“We have 10 athletes in camp and they held their first training session this morning. Since there are not going to be any races this year, all focus will now be on training.

“We hope this camp will help boost their performances and the terrain in Vumba should help them with endurance and power. The camp will take 14 days and we hope to archive a lot in this period,” said Phakamile.

Cephas Pasipamire and Collin Makaza, are the two coaches leading the camp, with the assistance of Phakamile.

Naaz is hoping marathon runners can qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, while qualifying competitions for track and field, and race walk events opened in September.

Other marathon runners expected to make the qualifying times are South African-based Rutendo Nyahora, Ethel Sibanda, Munyaradzi Jari as well as the pair of Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube.

– @innocentskizoe

Like this: Like Loading...