Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BEITBRIDGE artistes are slowly getting out of their comfort zone as they are pushing hard to make a name for themselves in their town and neighbouring South Africa.

One such artiste is 18-year-old Netshakhuma Muleya who uses the stage name Chacksman. Hailing from the Dulibadzimu Township, Chacksman is focused on the Bolo gospel house and rap in vernacular genres.

Bolo gospel house is his style of music which he enacted by fusing the gospel genre with Bolo house that emanated in Limpopo and is being popularised by the likes of Master KG and Makhadzi.

Already, Chacksmam has released two EPs which he hopes will guarantee his breakthrough.

“I started my musical career in 2018 and it’s not been an easy task for me as an up-and-coming artiste based in a small town. Just trying to get known on itself has been a mission.

“But performances at Kingdom Light Church made me realise that for one to grow musically, they should have a following which you keep entertained on a regular,” said Chacksman.

Taking note of this, the artiste this year released an EP titled Lufuno that features award-winning Bhadilah and producer-cum-musician Mark Geezo.

“The Lufuno EP has tracks Lufuno featuring Mark Geezo, Mulilo, Mutshidzi Wanga, Uyahalalela and Dzithendo that features Bhadilah. Before that I released an EP in 2019 titled The Start and has tracks Xenophobia, Vhutshilo Hanga, Sorry and Suicide,” he said.

In order to be relevant, the passionate musician said he is working on a track meant to promote local tourism. This song’s production which is courtesy of leisure spot Bangale Truck Inn will be titled Bangale.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...