Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Confederation of African Football (Caf) has named Zambian match officials to handle Saturday’s Champions League preliminary round second-leg tie between FC Platinum and Costa Do Sol of Mozambique at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The man in the middle will be Kasokota Kafuli Derrick, assisted by Romeo Kasengele and Chiwoyu Kapembwa Sinyangwe, with Janny Sikazwe standing in as the fourth official.

The match commissioner is Inacio Manuel Candido from Angola.

FC Platinum carry a 2-1 lead from the first-leg played at Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo last Saturday and the Zimbabwe champions set up base in Harare after arriving from Mozambique on a chartered flight last weekend to prepare for the second-leg tie.

Ralph Kawondera and Elias Magura’s away goals handed the Zvishavane-based side a huge advantage going into Saturday’s game.

Costa do Sol have to beat FC Platinum by two clear goals for them to cause an upset and advance to the next round of the preliminaries.

If FC Platinum avoid defeat by two goals, they will set up a date with Plateau United of Nigeria or Simba SC of Tanzania in the final round of the preliminary phase before the group stages.

Simba made a fine start to their Caf Champions League campa

Like this: Like Loading...