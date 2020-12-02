Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A three-day arts indaba meant to address challenges faced by African female artistes is being organised and is expected to kick off on December 27.

This will be the event’s first edition and it will mostly be held virtually. It will run under the theme: “Together in the fight against corruption and exploitation of women in the arts industry”.

A brainchild of fast-rising online news site, Bulawayo Arts News Online (Bano), the event will feature speakers from Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe among others.

Bano director, Mkhokheli Artsman Zibengwa said they are workin with Loziba Festival, Intwasa Arts Festival and Women Empowerment Trust among other organisations for the indaba which seeks to unpack female artistes’ challenges with the hope to address them.

“The workshop aims at finding solutions to problems affecting women in the arts sector and also coming up with possible solutions. The workshop will have presentations from various women in different arts spheres.

“This year, we have six guests from four countries; namely Zimbabweans award-winning Lady Tshawe, rising RnB star Helen Nyati and star actress Charlene Mangweni Furusa. Other guests are Ohemaa Marvis (South Africa), Amos Princess (Nigerian based in Italy) and Desola Adeola (Nigeria),” said Artsman.

He said they are also hoping to host the event at a physical venue which is yet to be announced.

“In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, we’re going to have limited number of artistes physically attending the workshop. For those who won’t attend physically, we’re going to live stream the indaba.”

A Women in Arts concert that will be conducted virtually is among the activities lined up.

Bano, the company behind the indaba is a fast-growing online media house that seeks to provide Bulawayo artistes with a platform where they can positively share their works. Bano provides arts and entertainment related news mainly through social media. – @mthabisi_mthire.

