Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AS it intensifies efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 in schools, the Government will now be providing potable water to 48 schools in Bulawayo, with the move set to improve hygiene standards in educational institutions most affected by the water crisis in the city.

Announcing a raft of measures to combat the spread of the virus in school after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government had recognised the need to start providing water to the schools.

A number of schools around the country have been locked down after positive cases were detected among pupils and teachers.

“Of concern, is the increase in the number of new cases detected, from 281 recorded in week 46 to 594 in week 47 following the re-opening of schools. In order to control the spread of Covid-19 in schools the following measures are being implemented: intensification of the supervision and inspection of boarding school facilities; providing potable water to 48 schools in Bulawayo which are in dire need of the essential commodity; strengthening of public health response measures in affected schools; supporting all education institutions to fully implement Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures; and implementing Covid-19 protective and preventive measures in the social spaces beyond school premises,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also cautioned the media to avoid reporting on the situation in primary and secondary schools in a sensationalist way, as that may cause alarm and panic.

“However, the media is urged to report responsibly on the situation prevailing in primary and secondary schools and seek information from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Health and Child Care on issues of interest. This will avoid the undue alarm and despondency caused by the uncoordinated reportage witnessed since the re-opening of schools,” she said.

