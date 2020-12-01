TANZANIAN musician Diamond Platnumz has made yet another Youtube history after garnering over a million views in just eight hours.

The Bongo crooner dropped his song dubbed ‘WAAAH’ featuring rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide last Monday, setting a record in the entertainment industry after garnering over one million views in eight hours and 2,5 million views in just 22 hours on YouTube.

This is a new milestone achieved by an African artiste because WAAH is the first musical video in Africa that has managed to clock over two million views in less than 24 hours. The video was directed by Kenny of Zoom Extra, a production company co-owned by Diamond and Kenny.

Diamond took to social media to share the excitement with his fans after hitting the milestone.

“Thank you so much my beloved fans for the record of one million YouTube viewers within eight hours… it means a lot to me,” he wrote

Diamond Platnumz recently flew Rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide to Tanzania for a brief studio session.

It was during Koffi’s brief stay in Tanzania that the two artistes recorded and shot the video for ‘WAAH’.

At the time, Koffi said he was happy to be meeting Diamond, adding that he was excited for their new project.

“Am happy to meet the King of the country, Diamond, and I’m here to work with Diamond, to do something to amaze Africa and the world and am sure that it will be a very big success,” he said.

“My language is music, his language is music, so expect something big.” — Sowetan.

