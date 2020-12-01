Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

VETERAN jazz musician Ishe John Gara who left for Botswana last year in a quest to pursue his music teaching passion, says he has settled well in the neighbouring country although he misses home.

This is the man behind names such as Prudence Mabhena and her Liyana Band, the group Amakhosikazi and Chibuku Neshamwari Bulawayo provincial winners Afro Queens.

Gara was also one of the founding members of the Military School of Music Band from Lookout Masuku Barracks (former Llewellin Barracks) who sang the yesteryear hit, Mai vaDhikondo.

Before he left for Botswana in December last year, Gara was sharing his knowledge with schools in Bulawayo such as SOS Primary School, Malindela primary, Dominican Convent primary and High schools and King George VI Children’s Centre.

In search of greener pastures, Gara went to Botswana where he is now teaching music.

“I left Zimbabwe last year in December to break new ground and meet new musicians. I’m teaching music to schools, individuals, children, youths and adults. I also want to try to get the Botswana traditional way of doing music,” said Gara.

Already, he is featuring prominently in a promotional video for Regent Hill International School which is based in Gaborone.

“I was the one who composed and arranged the music for that video. I like it here,” said Gara.

Looking back at his life, Gara said he always had an innate love for teaching music.

“Young people and children are the future of music. I find it interesting, seeing kids playing those musical instruments and challenging older people. For example, I had a band from Dominican Convent which I took for a tour to Botswana last year and they gave people a good run for their money.

“These were primary school children, Grades Six and Seven who were playing drums and the base guitar,” said Gara.

He said although Zimbabwe is ahead in terms of music production, the Botswana government gives financial support to their artistes which goes a long way in capacitating them.

“Zimbabwe is far ahead in terms of music. Here they’re still hungry for music and they want to know it. In Zimbabwe, the economic situation is pushing standards back, we don’t have clear funding for the music industry yet here people can apply for funding from the government,” said Gara.

He urged the Arts Ministry to establish a fund to assist musicians to buy equipment and other such requirements.

This is not the first time Gara has been in Botswana as he once travelled there in the early 2000s when he worked with a group that performed for a chief there. He said he is trying to locate the band which was called Phala Fala.

Turning to his music career, Gara said he has been performing in the neighbouring country and is actually working on a new single.

“I’m planning to release a single from this side. The single will be called Beyond the Mountains. No one knows what’s beyond the mountains so it’s a song of hope that after those mountains, we shall find greener pastures. I’m just saying it’s going to be okay one day,” said Gara. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

