GOVERNMENT has swiftly moved in and erected temporary shelters to accommodative candidates registered for Grade 7 and O-level examinations at Lundi Primary School and Dambudzo Secondary School following the destruction of classroom blocks.

The two schools are in Mapanzure Village under Chief Mapanzure and are examinations centres for Grade 7 and O-level candidates.

They were destroyed after a heavy downpour preceded by a violent thunderstorm and strong winds last week.

The violent storm also destroyed teachers’ houses whose roofs were blown off as well as textbooks and other stationery.

The Midlands Province Civil Protection Unit moved in at the weekend to provide alternative accommodation for the exam classes so that the pupils are not disadvantaged.

Five tents were erected at the two schools to accommodate the exam classes.

Midlands Provincial Education Director Mr Jameson Muchimbira said the temporary accommodation provided by the CPU will enable pupils to sit for their exams.

“I was in Zvishavane over the weekend to assess the damage to Lundi Primary School and Dambudzo Secondary School following a heavy downpour preceded by a violent thunderstorm and strong winds last Thursday,” said Mr Muchimbira.

He said workers from the department of public works were already on the ground repairing the damaged buildings.

Mr Muchimbira said, “Already tents at the schools have been erected, desks and chairs arranged and pupils sitting for Grade 7 and O-level exams won’t be affected.”

Zvishavane District Development Co-ordinator Mr Darlington Chokera said no one was injured during the heavy thunderstorm.

He said work to repair the damaged buildings had already started.

“Government swiftly moved in and averted a serious academic disaster that could have happened if alternative accommodation had not been provided for the exam classes,” he said.

Chief Mapanzure commended Government for responding swiftly to their distress calls.

“This was an emergency, we were all wondering how and where our children were going to write their exams. We are happy that the temporary structures are now in place and our children will not be affected. Government workers have already moved in so it will not take long before our children are back in their classrooms,” he said.

More than 20 homesteads in Chironde Village under Chief Nhema were also destroyed last week after a heavy downpour and strong winds lasting about 20 minutes ravaged the area.

The violent storm also destroyed Chironde Clinic and Chironde Secondary School leaving six pupils injured.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the country is expected to receive heavy storms coupled with localised heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning until today.

