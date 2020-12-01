Jon Cohen

Continuing the spate of stunning news about

COVID-19 vaccines, the biotech company

Moderna announced the final results of the

30,000-person efficacy trial for its candidate in a

press release today: Only 11 people who received

two doses of the vaccine developed COVID-19

symptoms after being infected with the pandemic

coronavirus, versus 185 symptomatic cases in a

placebo group.

That is an efficacy of 94.1 percent,

the company says, far above what many vaccine

scientists were expecting just a few weeks ago.

More impressive still, Moderna’s candidate had

100 percent efficacy against severe disease. There

were zero such COVID-19 cases among those

vaccinated, but 30 in the placebo group. The

company today plans to file a request for

emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine

with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

and is also seeking a similar green light from the

European Medicines Agency.

The data released today bolster an interim report

from the company two Mondays ago that only

analyzed 95 total cases but produced similarly

impressive efficacy. “I would still like to see all of

the actual data, but what we’ve seen so far is

absolutely remarkable,” says Paul Offit, a vaccine

researcher at the Children’s Hospital of

Philadelphia who is a member of an independent

committee of vaccine experts that advises FDA.

Moderna’s vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus

that causes COVID-19, relies on a novel

technology that uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to

code for a protein called spike that studs the

surface of the pathogen. Pfizer and BioNTech

have developed a similar mRNA vaccine against

COVID-19 and also reported excellent results, with

an efficacy of 95 percent, in the final analysis of

their 45,000-person trial. In that study, which

ended after 170 cases of COVID-19 were

identified, only 10 severe cases occurred, and just

one was in the vaccinated group.

Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech collaboration

say their vaccines worked to about the same

degree in all different groups, ethnicities, and

genders. (More than 7000 participants were over

age 65 and more than 5000 were under 65 but

had diseases putting them at a higher risk of

severe COVID-19; the study also included more

than 11,000 people from communities of color.)

That equal success is vital information for bodies

trying to prioritize the use of the new vaccines,

such as an advisory panel to the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that is

meeting tomorrow. The committee’s

recommendations influence CDC’s decisions

about vaccine prioritization, but individual states

come up with their own guidelines.

Moderna received $1 billion from the U.S.

government’s Operation Warp Speed to help

develop its mRNA vaccine. (Pfizer passed on such

development money, but has signed an advanced

purchase order for its vaccine with Warp Speed.)

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says all of the

federal money went toward staging the clinical

trials, and that without it, progress surely would

have been delayed. Investors in May contributed

another $1.3 billion to help the young company,

which has no products on the market, build

facilities to produce its vaccine.

Pfizer filed an EUA request for its vaccine last

week, which led FDA to announce it will convene

a meeting of its vaccine advisory committee to

discuss the data in depth on 10 December. Bancel

says FDA has told the company it might convene

the committee again as early as 17 December to

review its EUA application. He says the agency

could issue an EUA 24 to 72 hours later.

Bancel imagines the Moderna vaccine, given its

high efficacy against both mild and severe

disease, will have the most impact if given to

people at the greatest risk from SARS-CoV-2.

“Give it to health care workers, give it to the

elderly, give it to people with diabetes,

overweight, heart disease,” he says. “A 25-year-

old healthy man? Give him another vaccine.”

Moderna plans to charge $32 to $37 per dose of

the vaccine in developed countries, Bancel says,

but will have cheaper pricing for other parts of the

world. The company is negotiating with the

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility,

a nonprofit that aims to reduce global vaccine

inequities by purchasing and distributing

approved products. “We want to have this vaccine

available at a tiered price for low-income

countries,” he says.

Bancel stresses that he wants other COVID-19

vaccines to succeed as well. “The world needs

several manufacturers to make it to the finish line

to stop this awful pandemic,” he says. U.K.

pharma giant AstraZeneca, in partnership with the

University of Oxford, has reported preliminary

evidence of efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine, as

has the Gamaleya Research Institute of

Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

Moderna hopes to provide the U.S. government

with 20 million doses by the end of the year, and

Pfizer says it should have 50 million doses to split

between the United States and other countries

that made advanced purchase agreements.-

SOURCE – Sciencemag.org/news.

