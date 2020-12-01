Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Gwanda reggae musician, Bry and Beitbridge house sensation Bhadilah are leading The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic Awards (Tesma) nominations.

The Tesmas which are in their second edition, seek to honour outstanding artistes, athletes, students and teachers from Matabeleland South province. The awards ceremony is expected to be held on December 19 at Gwanda District Club.

Bry is nominated in the Song of Year category through the song Romeo and Juliet; Best Collaboration Song for the track Heart Roster that features rapper Ti Gonzi and Queen S; Best Album of the Year for the album Tears of the Sun; Best Reggae for the track Tears of the Sun and Best Video of the Year for Fading.

Bhadilah is nominated in the Best Song of the Year category for the track Nkonela; Best Collaboration Song for Vhavenda which features dance outfit Bolamba Culture Birds; Best House Song for the track Ndo Munanga and Best Video of the Year for the picturesque scenes in the Nkonela video.

Tied with the Venda culture advocate with four nominations is fast-rising Skollah who is followed closely by Thuba Mafela with three nominations. Musician Intercessor has two nominations.

Other notable nominees are songstress Cutie G, Kadder, Zagoe Radge, Indosakusa-The Morning Star, Destiny Life Choir, Lance Hebron and DJ Drumz.

Event organisers, Educational Foundation Trust through their CEO Sikholiwe Sibanda said preparations for the awards event are going according to plan.

Sibanda said only arts categories have nominees. “Voting by the public will be for the Song of the Year category only.

For other categories, there’s a panel of judges which will adjudicate. Nominees for Song of the Year are Bhadilah (Nkonela), Bry (Romeo and Juliet), Intercessor (Inde Lendlela), Thuba Mafela (Ngilomhlobo) and Getti Diamond (Ncel’ubuye),” said Sibanda.

Below is the full list of Tesma 2020 nominees

Arts categories nominees

Best Afro-pop Song

Intercessor − Inde Lendlela

Jay D The Poet – It’s Okay

Teezar Grey – Amagama

Best Collaboration Song

Cuttie G ft Brian Drei & Zie – Do Better

Bry ft Ti Gonzi & Queen S – Heart Roaster

Bhadilah ft Bolamba Culture Birds – Vhavenda

Best Gospel Song

Langelihle ft Talent – Everlasting Life

Thuba Mafela – Maye Kumphefumulo

Skollah ft Chief – Mwari

Best Hip Hop Song

Tenricks ft Pamela – Together

Ace Montana – The Shanara

Zagoe Radge – Lotto

Best Houz Song

Bhadilah – Ndo Munanga

Mr Pkay ft Becky – Suppose to be

Skollah ft Zhezhingtonz & Khoikhoi -Ukae

Best Maskandi Song

Ezemvelo Culture Group – Abesifazane

Amabhubesi Amahle – Umbhuqazwe

Mvumeni – Amatholampunzi

Best New Artist

Pamellah – Umunt’okude

Ace Montana – Good Life

Mvumeni – Amatholampunzi

Best Album of the year

Bry – Tears of the sun

Thuba Mafela – Uyabuy’uJesu

Twist – The Shadow

Best Kwaito

Kadder – Brenda Fassie

Kido – Pursue

Skollah ft Zhezhingtonz & Tenricks – Gidan

Best Reggae

Bry – Tears of the sun

Village Records – Thel’umoya

Best Gospel Choir

Destiny Life Choir – Salt of the earth

Indosakusa – Heloi N13

Best Video of the year

Bhadilah – Nkonela

Bry – Fading

Indosakusa The Morning Star

Best Live Performance

Dr Bucie

Skollah

Master D

Best Music Producer

Lance Hebron

Kuda-Kay

DJ Drumz

Best Comedian

Funny Bee

Lincoln Magabo

Jah Da Comedian

Like this: Like Loading...