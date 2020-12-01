Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
Gwanda reggae musician, Bry and Beitbridge house sensation Bhadilah are leading The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic Awards (Tesma) nominations.
The Tesmas which are in their second edition, seek to honour outstanding artistes, athletes, students and teachers from Matabeleland South province. The awards ceremony is expected to be held on December 19 at Gwanda District Club.
Bry is nominated in the Song of Year category through the song Romeo and Juliet; Best Collaboration Song for the track Heart Roster that features rapper Ti Gonzi and Queen S; Best Album of the Year for the album Tears of the Sun; Best Reggae for the track Tears of the Sun and Best Video of the Year for Fading.
Bhadilah is nominated in the Best Song of the Year category for the track Nkonela; Best Collaboration Song for Vhavenda which features dance outfit Bolamba Culture Birds; Best House Song for the track Ndo Munanga and Best Video of the Year for the picturesque scenes in the Nkonela video.
Tied with the Venda culture advocate with four nominations is fast-rising Skollah who is followed closely by Thuba Mafela with three nominations. Musician Intercessor has two nominations.
Other notable nominees are songstress Cutie G, Kadder, Zagoe Radge, Indosakusa-The Morning Star, Destiny Life Choir, Lance Hebron and DJ Drumz.
Event organisers, Educational Foundation Trust through their CEO Sikholiwe Sibanda said preparations for the awards event are going according to plan.
Sibanda said only arts categories have nominees. “Voting by the public will be for the Song of the Year category only.
For other categories, there’s a panel of judges which will adjudicate. Nominees for Song of the Year are Bhadilah (Nkonela), Bry (Romeo and Juliet), Intercessor (Inde Lendlela), Thuba Mafela (Ngilomhlobo) and Getti Diamond (Ncel’ubuye),” said Sibanda.
Below is the full list of Tesma 2020 nominees
Arts categories nominees
Best Afro-pop Song
Intercessor − Inde Lendlela
Jay D The Poet – It’s Okay
Teezar Grey – Amagama
Best Collaboration Song
Cuttie G ft Brian Drei & Zie – Do Better
Bry ft Ti Gonzi & Queen S – Heart Roaster
Bhadilah ft Bolamba Culture Birds – Vhavenda
Best Gospel Song
Langelihle ft Talent – Everlasting Life
Thuba Mafela – Maye Kumphefumulo
Skollah ft Chief – Mwari
Best Hip Hop Song
Tenricks ft Pamela – Together
Ace Montana – The Shanara
Zagoe Radge – Lotto
Best Houz Song
Bhadilah – Ndo Munanga
Mr Pkay ft Becky – Suppose to be
Skollah ft Zhezhingtonz & Khoikhoi -Ukae
Best Maskandi Song
Ezemvelo Culture Group – Abesifazane
Amabhubesi Amahle – Umbhuqazwe
Mvumeni – Amatholampunzi
Best New Artist
Pamellah – Umunt’okude
Ace Montana – Good Life
Mvumeni – Amatholampunzi
Best Album of the year
Bry – Tears of the sun
Thuba Mafela – Uyabuy’uJesu
Twist – The Shadow
Best Kwaito
Kadder – Brenda Fassie
Kido – Pursue
Skollah ft Zhezhingtonz & Tenricks – Gidan
Best Reggae
Bry – Tears of the sun
Village Records – Thel’umoya
Best Gospel Choir
Destiny Life Choir – Salt of the earth
Indosakusa – Heloi N13
Best Video of the year
Bhadilah – Nkonela
Bry – Fading
Indosakusa The Morning Star
Best Live Performance
Dr Bucie
Skollah
Master D
Best Music Producer
Lance Hebron
Kuda-Kay
DJ Drumz
Best Comedian
Funny Bee
Lincoln Magabo
Jah Da Comedian