Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

FIVE armed robbers ambushed a cash-in-transit vehicle at Chivi Growth Point, Masvingo province, disarmed three security guards and got away with US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000.

The Safeguard Security vehicle was delivering the cash to Mukuru branch at the Growth Point when the robbers struck on Monday at 9.34AM.

According to police, the robbers pounced on the cash in transit vehicle as the guards were about to deliver the cash to the branch.

“The robbers pointed guns at the security guards as they were disembarking from the vehicle and disarmed them before taking away a cash box containing US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000.

“They then jumped into an unregistered blue Toyota Revo twin cab and sped off towards Mandamabwe Business Centre.

“The gang also robbed the guards of their three pistols,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

He said police are concerned about the increasing cases of armed robbers targeting cash in transit vehicles.

“The Police are disturbed by robbery incidents which are targeting cash-in-transit vehicles. We implore security companies to strengthen their security measures in consultation with clients.

“This robbery comes hardly a few weeks after the Bulawayo one where Zupco lost over ZW$2 million,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public who could have information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers to contact any nearest police station.

The Chivi robbers’ modus operandi appear to be identical to that of the gang that robbed the Bulawayo Fawcett Security cash-in-transit vehicle as it was about to deliver Zupco cash at the bank last month.

The Bulawayo robbers first carjacked a black Mercedes Benz which they later used as a gateaway car after the robbery.

The six robbers pounced on two Fawcett security guards as they were about to deliver cash at Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) 8th Avenue branch.

They disarmed the guards, hijacked their armoured vehicle before getting away with more than $2 million that belonged to Zupco.

They later on dumped the vehicle in Woodlands before hijacking another which they dumped in Hope Fountain.

On the same day the same robbers struck in Kezi where they robbed a gold dealer of more than US$4 000. The gang is still at large and the Mercedes Benz is still missing.

