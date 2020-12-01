Eight Liverpool players are on the 50-strong list of nominees for UEFA’s Team of the Year with fans to vote on the final side.

UEFA have announced the 50 nominees for their Team of the Year – including 14 players from the Premier League.

Fans will determine the final make-up of the side with nominees coming from 21 different clubs and 19 separate national teams.

The contenders have been selected ‘on the basis of their performances in UEFA competitions and domestic competitions within UEFA member associations from January to December 2020’.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the 17th successive year, and has featured in the last 13 Teams of the Year.

Great rival Lionel Messi has his 15th nomination and is eyeing a place in the final side for the 11th occasion.

Bayern Munich have the most representatives with 10 players after they won the Champions League earlier this year, while Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have eight each.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are the Reds stars on the shortlist.

They are joined by Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Harry Kane from Tottenham and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.

Nominees in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Angelino (RB Leipzig), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Matthijs de Ligt ( Juventus ), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos ( Real Madrid ), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool), Hossem Aouar (Olympique Lyon), Ever Banega (Sevilla/Al-Shabab), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Papu Gomez (Atalanta), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen/Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Forwards:Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona ), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

