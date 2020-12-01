ALL 30 illegal miners who were trapped after a shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura collapsed on Wednesday last week are feared dead after one more body was retrieved yesterday.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The body of a volunteer who tried to assist the trapped miners, Wellington House (34) was retrieved on Sunday while the body of Edmore Tsongodza popularly known as Byca in the mining town was retrieved yesterday.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu yesterday confirmed what was now considered a retrieval operation.

“Two bodies have been retrieved so far and efforts to get others are still on-going,” Dhewu said.

Information Secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said House will be buried with government assistance after he died trying to save the trapped miners.

“The hero rescuer who fell into Ran Mine tunnel, Mr Wellington House will be buried with government assistance. A coffin has been supplied as well as various food items for feeding mourners. Nyaradzo has donated tents and mobile toilets for use,” Mangwana tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bindura North Legislator Kenneth Musanhi visited the scene of the accident, but exchanged harsh words with the provincial mines and explosive inspector Edmore Mutenji over the rescue operation.

