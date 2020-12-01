Mehluli Sibanda, Seniior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have postponed the start of the 2020/21 Logan Cup contest by a week to allow for ample time to tie up the logistics for a bio-secure bubble for the first-class competition.

The four-day tournament had initially been scheduled to start on Thursday ZC said it will now get underway on 9 December, with Mountaineers facing Eagles while Tuskers will be taking on Rhinos in the first games.

“Southern Rocks, back in the elite domestic competitions for the first time since the 2013/14 season, will be on a bye and will only get into action against Tuskers in the next round of Logan Cup fixtures scheduled for 15-18 December that will also see Rhinos and Eagles tussling it out in the other match before the Christmas break. All matches will be played at venues in Harare,’’ said ZC.

In what is a first for local sport, ZC have set up a bio-secure bubble for the five first class teams in Harare. A bio bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to lessen the risk of Covid-19 infection. It permits only authorised sports persons, support staff and match officials to enter the protected area after testing negative for Covid-19.

This will see up to 100 players and support staff first getting tested for the coronavirus before they can check into strictly controlled accommodation facilities. Accommodation, practice, match venues as well as transport will be covered by the bubble.

“Accordingly, all those in the bubble will not be permitted to have access to families, visitors, friends and relatives for the duration of the seclusion period. Apart from being expected to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as sanitisation and social distancing, all individuals within the bubble will be monitored daily through temperature and symptom checks,’’ ZC said.

Meanwhile, the six players and a coach at local cricket clubs who returned positive Covid-19 results last month have all since returned to duty following their recovery, giving ZC a clean bill of health ahead of the start of the 2020/21 domestic season. – @Mdawini_29

