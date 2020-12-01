THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has released the ladies’ squad that will take part in the Central–Southern Africa qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) 2021 to be staged in Harare from February 19 to 27, 2021.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The women’s team will compete against Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Swaziland and Zambia.

HAZ secretary-general Sarah Bennett told NewsDay Sport that the tournament is being used as a qualifier for the ACN, adding that they were finalising logistics of hosting the tournament.

“The Zimbabwe national ladies will be playing in the Central South African tournament which is due to be played in Harare from February 19–27 2021. The final team of 18 will be announced on Saturday January 9, 2021. The team will be captained by Mary Houghton.

“This tournament is a qualifier for the ACN which one needs to take part in in order to qualify for the Olympic Games. At the 2019 ACN, the Zimbabwe ladies finished third. The date for the ACN will be advised by Africa Hockey in due course,” she said.

Bennett said the final squads for both men and the Under-21 women will be released next weekend.

“The national men’s reduced squad will be announced after next weekend’s squad, as well as the Under-21 ladies squad.”

The ladies squad

Jordyn Clipstone (GK), Jenna Mathieson (GK), Christina Kondos (GK), Georgie Allardice, Michelle Wiiliams, Belinda Marais, Iman Johnson, Farirai Nengare, Runyararo Chadzinya, Simone Herbst, Mary Houghton (C), Nicolle Grant, Jenna Palmer, Lillian Pope, Natasha Hess, Chiyedza Chiseya, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Devon Turner, Alexie Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Laurell Brown and Gugulethu Sibanda

