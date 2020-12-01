IAM4BYO chairperson Busisa Moyo says his organisation will continue to assist health institutions in Bulawayo to complement government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Moyo made the remarks during the IAM4BYO stakeholders virtual meeting last week while sharing his views on the progress his organisation had made in that regard and after stakeholders alleged his organisation was taking over government responsibilities.

“It was never our intention to replace the government in its role to look after health institutions. We simply wanted to contribute and to add to the efforts that were being made so that we assist in protecting the community from COVID-19, particularly awareness,” he said.

IAM4BYO Trustee Trevor Masuku added that the initiative was there to help the government since the city hospitals did not have adequate resources.

He commended churches for providing labour at the COVID-19 institution.

“I would like to thank churches which played a pivotal role in providing us with labour for the upkeep of Ekusileni Hospital. Under the paramedical response we were able to source quite a substantial amount in terms of personal protective equipment.

“We also realised that a lot of people had lost their sources of livelihood when the COVID-19 lockdown started,” Masuku said.

