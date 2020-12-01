Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES from the Matabeleland region say they are confident of getting back on their feet financially because of the support they are receiving from the corporate world.

For a while now, artistes had been lamenting the lack of support from the corporate world but the recent opening of Makhado Mall and lodge in Beitbridge has given them hope.

On the day of the opening last month, entertainment was provided by Beitbridge hip hop artiste Christen Mirror, Bhadilah, Bolamba Culture Birds and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the artistes said Covid-19 hit them hard and being invited to perform at such events was a positive development as it boosts their financial earnings which had dwindled.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said: “It’s really been a bad year for us as artistes as live shows were banned. This was my second live show since the start of the lockdown and I’m happy that I was invited to perform there all the way from Bulawayo.

“The show has been a big boost for me and my group which is growing and now has new members.”

Mthabisi Dube who is the director Bolamba Culture Birds said other than being invited to perform, they were booked at a top lodge in the border town prior to their performance.

“We were booked at Zhove Leisure Park for a couple of days and that on its own boosts the moral of any artiste ahead of a performance. Looking at the young generation in the Bolamba camp, this is what we needed, a holiday and it’s all thanks to the organisers,” said Dube.

Bhadilah said: “We’re grateful to event organisers for such an opportunity of showcasing our art and their zeal to promote artistes in the region unlike in past scenarios where big companies would go for big artistes for such events.”

Turning to their performances, the artistes really lived up to their billing.

The support of artistes from the Matabeleland region by corporates from the region must be emulated by other corporates as this goes a long way in promoting the arts sector. – @mthabisi_mthire.

