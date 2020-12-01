A 33-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man has been slapped with a 14-year prison term after he lured a nine-year-old girl with snacks (zap nax) before raping her.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Austine Kapiri of Makaza village in Mount Darwin appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo, who suspended two years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Effectively he will spend 12 years in jail.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on September 8 around 7pm, the accused found the victim playing at her homestead with friends.

He lured her to the bush, promising to give her $40 to buy zap nax and raped her once. He, however, did not give her the money.

The victim’s brother discovered that she was missing. He followed them to the bush, but the victim was already walking back home. The brother quizzed his sister who divulged everything leading to the arrest of Kapiri

