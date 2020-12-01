Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IF you are a fan of rhumba/tshibilika music, then without doubt, you have come across one tall guy who, when he takes to the stage or by merely watching videos, leaves you wanting to imitate his dance moves as they are mesmerising.

This gentleman who goes by the name Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu, started off as a dancer with Clement Magwaza in 2011.

Heading to over a decade in the dance and music industry, Godolude is now turning to be a seasoned artiste if his nomination in the Outstanding Rhumba/Tshibilika act at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) is anything to go by.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the artiste who expressed how his love for rhumba music saw him having a successful stint as a dancer and now musician.

“I started dancing for Magwaza’s band in 2011 for two years before I joined Mlambos Express Band until 2016. In 2017, I went back to Magwaza where I worked for a year and then in 2018, I formed my own group, Godolude and Friendly Brothers Band.

“As a solo artiste, I have two albums, Impilo Luhambo (2018) and Dlalelani Khatshana (2019) and two singles, Omalayitsha and Ubhubhano. I also have a DVD collection called Abanyakazisi Vol and many songs under Magwaza and Mlambos,” said Godolude.

Based in Bulawayo’s Nketa 7 suburb, the leader of the 15-member group said his dancing stint still lives in his fans’ memories.

“I made a lot of fans as a dancer so it was much easier starting a solo career. The only challenge is that most people still identify me as a dancer. So whenever I take to the stage, they demand more of dancing and I have to make sure I balance the singing and dancing,” he said.

Godolude said he is working on his third album which he expects to release anytime soon. It has tracks, Isisusa Sempi, Cala Celen and Idlozi Liyasola among others. The album was produced by TK Dube at TK Studios. – @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...