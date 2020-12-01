Mashudu Netsianda in Plumtree

PLUMTREE Border Post today re-opened to pedestrians and private motorists albeit with low activity and travellers were undergoing strict Covid 19 health regulations.

Travellers entering and leaving the country are going through the health screening process as part of the Covid 19 WHO regulations to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Zimbabwe closed its inland ports of entry in March as part of the lockdown regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Before the reopening of Plumtree among other inland borders, only be commercial cargo, returning residents, bodies of deceased Zimbabweans and diplomatic on Government business were allowed to pass through the borders.

Chronicle news crew today visited Plumtree Border Post and observed that there were very few travellers passing through the border.

By 11am, a total of 47 travellers had accessed the border on both exit and entry points of the border.

Twenty travellers had left the country for Botswana while 27 arrivals were recorded at the entry side by 11am.

Regional immigration officer in charge of the Western region Mr Regis Munyaradzi said they anticipated the numbers to increase in the next few days.

He however, said there were no challenges so far as travellers were being cleared smoothly. No incidents of travellers s turned away.

“So far we haven’t encountered any challenges. By 11am we had a total of 47 travellers who passed through or both arrival and exit sides. “These are pedestrians and private motorists and expect the numbers to increase going forward,” he said.

” It is clear that people are still skeptical since we’ve just reopened. As immigration we held a meeting with our Botswana counterparts to harmonise our operations.”

Mr Munyaradzi said every traveller is required to go through the screening process at the health port in line with Covid 19 regulations.

“We adhere to the Covid-19 19 protocols, which stipulate that every traveller should go through the port health officials before accessing the immigration hall. They’re also supposed to produce a Covid-19 certificate,” he said.

Prior to the closure of the border, Mr Munyaradzi said they handled about 2 000 travellers daily with numbers increasing during peak periods.

Travellers who spoke to Chronicle expressed concern over the US$60 required by laboratories for Covid-19 tests.

Ms Memory Shumba of Rusape urged Government to intervene on the testing fees being charged by most laboratories, saying they were beyond the reach of ordinary people.

“Our main worry is that the US$60 charged by laboratories is too much. Government should consider looking into this issue,” she said.

She however, said the services offered by both Zimbabwean and Botswana immigration authorities were exceptionally good and commendable.

