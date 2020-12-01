Sunday News visited Hope Fountain in Esigodini, Matabeleland South to get an appreciation of how women small scale miners are doing. Most of the women interviewed said they were appealing for funding to boost their operations and skills training so as to contribute to the mining sector in a big way. Some miners also complained of harassment by male competitors who at times chase them away from their mining claims.

Women miners in Hope Fountain who have been mining for 10 years said they continue to face various challenges. One miner says acquiring mining licenses from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is still a challenge for small scale women miners as they do not have the capital to fund the process. Most women are also struggling to raise capital to get licenses from the Environmental Management Agency.

Women are appealing for Government assistance and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises to intervene and assist them to get funding. They also seek the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to review some of the fees which they say are too expensive for them.

Women claim that they continue being undermined in the male dominated industry. Also there are people who come to claim their mines on the basis that the “mine is owned by a woman”. Occupational segregation and lack of access to capital even for the most basic tools are some of the major challenges faced by women miners.

