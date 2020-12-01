Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national Under-20 men’s football team left the country on Tuesday morning headed for South Africa for the Cosafa Under-20 Championship, a tournament that starts on Thursday.

A squad of 18 players and nine officials flew out to South Africa for the tournament in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Zimbabwe, coached by Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya are making a return to the competition after missing out last year and have been drawn in a tough pool that also includes hosts South Africa, Mozambique as well as Lesotho.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Raphael Pitisi (TelOne), Mattriples Muleya (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Defenders

Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs), Tinotenda Muringai (Dynamos), Munashe Garananga (Ubuntu, SA), Munashe Katondo (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Mannered Matsikidze (Highlands Park, SA), Kelvin Mangiza (FC Platinum)

Midfielders

Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Lexington Mujokoro (FMSA Umguza), Dibbellar Mapuwa (Legends Academy), Tendayi Matindife (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Oscar Magejo (Academy 2063)

Brandon Nyagurungo (CAYA Foot, Senegal), Sebastian Summerfield (Gatshead FC, UK)

Strikers

Bill Antonio (Prince Edward Academy), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Aces Youth Academy), Munashe Pini (Chicken Inn)

Head Coach: Tonderai Ndiraya

Assistant coaches: Mandla Mpofu, Nesbert Saruchera

Goalkeeper coach: Innocent Chogugudza

Medical Doctor: Mthokozisi Moyo

Physiotherapist: Sheldorn Patsika

Equipment manager: Shingirayi Binoni

Team manager: Patrick Mutesva

Head of delegation: Thomas Marambanyika

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...