Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will tomorrow officially launch the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) 2021 -2025 Strategic Plan following the expiration of the current one at the end of this month.

The previous strategic plan that has been in use came to effect in 2016 and runs up to December 2020 to pave way for a new one.

In a statement, the JSC said consultations took place during the year that were used to come up with the final strategy.

“The strategic plan drafting and consultation exercises which were supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were held in Gweru, Bulawayo and Nyanga between September and October this year. The Strategic plan set to be launched on Wednesday (tomorrow) will be the third, after the 2012 to 2016 and the 2016 2020 Strategic Plans,” said the JSC in a statement.

The JSC said the latest strategic plan focus areas include core operations and resources, communities and customer/stakeholder needs, internal systems and organizational effectiveness, human resources and external factors and jurisprudential impact among other things.

“Its four main goals are to make sure there is a well-resourced and independent JSC, public trust and confidence in the justice delivery system, a highly effective and efficient JSC as well as a motivated, skilled and competent judicial service.” – @NyembeziMu

