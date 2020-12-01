Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UK-based production house, BJB Films (Billy Jeremiah Brown Films) has revealed that it will start filming a romantic/action film that will feature comedian Mai Titi and internationally acclaimed artistes Demarco, Benny-Demus and Awilo Longomba in August next year.

The film which will be shot locally is set to unpack the rich talent that the continent possesses. It will be shot at various sites in the country.

Speaking from his UK-Base, BJB Films founder, Leo Brown said preparations for the film’s shooting are on course.

He said before they come down to Zimbabwe, they will first shoot another film in London in January which will have a similar cast.

“We are working on the soundtrack for another upcoming movie titled A Life to regret that we’ll start shooting in London in January. It’ll feature Awilo Longomba, Mai Titi and Jacqueline Musinga among others.

“For the Zimbabwean one whose filming is meant to commence in August, we’ll be working with Demarco, Ammara Brown, Benny-Demus, Mai Titi and Awilo,” Brown said.

He said A Life to regret is a family movie which will unpack the differences and hatred between a step mother and a step daughter. – @mthabisi_mthire.

