Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West leadership is ready to hold District Coordinating Committees (DCC) elections which are expected to improve the party’s coordination and unity through constant interaction with political districts towards Vision 2030.

The party’s provincial chairperson, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said all systems were go, in the province as the ruling party goes to polls on the 5th and 6th of December in all the provinces except Harare and Bulawayo.

Harare and Bulawayo provinces had DCC elections early this year.

“Following the announcement on behalf of the committee selected by the 364th Ordinary Session of the politburo that DCC elections will be held on the 5th and 6th December 2020 from 0800hrs-1600hrs at the respective designated wards centers across the 8 provinces. The province is ready to hold the elections and we are good to go.

“As directed by the national commissariat, only candidates who were vetted and approved by the National Security Department and Commissariat will participate in these DCC elections,” Cde Ziyambi said.

Cde Ziyambi who could not divulge the number of polling stations in the province, warned rogue party members bent on causing division and violence in the impending elections.

“Let me also hasten to say, the party does not tolerate violence and wayward behaviours, we expect the elections to run smoothly and peacefully as we are a united party,” he said.

Addressing the party’s politburo recently, First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa also reiterated the need for peace and said the party’s constitution required members to be loyal, patriotic and to promote peace and unity.

“Under the Second Republic, our DNA entails that we serve our people wholeheartedly and promote inclusive development, which leaves no one, and no place behind,” he said.

Mashonaland West Zanu-pf women’s league chairperson, Cde Josephine Shava who bemoaned lack of participation by women, said only 67 women will participate in the elections.

The figure represents at least eight percent of the total number of aspiring candidates who have successfully sailed through the party’s rigorous vetting procedure.

She urged women to be firm during the polls as women face uneven political fields.

