Herald Reporter

THE construction of a new Parliament building, which is nearing completion, is a symbol of the Second Republic commitment to democracy and the rule of law, President Mnangagwa has said.

Posting on micro-blogging platform Twitter, the President said Zimbabweans must take pride in the country’s institutions.

“Our new parliament building will be a symbol of our commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Zimbabwe may not be an old democracy but we are proud of our institutions of government and our belief that all Zimbabweans should have a say in the running of our country,” said the President.

