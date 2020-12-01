Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE annual Liquor Hub 10km fun run is set to go ahead on Sunday after organisers received the greenlight to stage the last event of the year in the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) calendar.

Newly-elected Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said work was in progress to ensure that the event is smooth sailing.

“The charity fun run is on; we have been given approval to host the event and are expecting top athletes from all provinces to take part. I would like to assure athletes that strict Covid-19 protocols will be observed for this event just like we did with the inter-provincial championships this past weekend. This will be a good opportunity for athletes to get back in shape after the long Covid-19 break,” said Madanyika.

Registration is now in progress at Liquor Hub wholesale with registration fees set at US$5 or $500 for seniors, US$3 or $300 for juniors and US$2 or $200 for the charity walk.

The road run will start and finish at Liquor Hub wholesale centre.

Winners of this year’s men’s and women’s races will pocket R5 000. – @innocentskizoe

