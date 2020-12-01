Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SMILE for Africa director Albert Mavunga says the inaugural Cycle for a Cause event was a huge success and plans are already underway to stage the event annually.

Cyclists embarked on the inaugural Cycle for a Cause from Bulawayo to Harare on November 14 to raise awareness on Covid-19 and made donations to children’s and old people’s homes along the way.

The cycling event is the brainchild of philanthropist and Bulawayo South legislator Raj Modi, and it was launched by Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Twelve professional cyclists completed the 440km route and were joined by a number of volunteers between the towns and cities along the highway.

The cyclists arrived in Harare three days ahead of their targeted eight days.

Bulawayo non-governmental organisation Smile for Africa also joined the cycling event as a support partner by making donations along the route.

Mavunga was satisfied with the event and its outcome.

“Overall, it was a job well done particularly to the cyclists, who cycled all the way to Harare from Bulawayo.

They showed great strength and commitment to the cause we were working on. The event was a success because we managed to put smiles on people’s faces and at the same time spread awareness about Covid-19.

We had young people from different cities joining the road shows in every city,” said Mavunga.

“The event attracted other partners like Doves and Development Trust Africa, which shows that there is a possibility that it will even be bigger next year. It was a humbling experience being part of Cycle for a Cause and joining young people from Bulawayo who decided to play their part in spreading awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic as well as donating to the less-privileged in our country,” he said.

