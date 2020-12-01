Chronicle Reporter

ONE more person in Manicaland succumbed to the Covid-19 in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 277

The country also recorded 84 new cases bringing the total number to 10 034 while the national recovery rate stands at 84,6 percent.

A total of 797 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 10,5 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 61 new cases are local cases while 23 are returnees from South Africa and Botswana.

The highest number of 24 cases was reported in Matabeleland South followed by Mashonaland East which recorded 23 new cases. Midlands recorded 13 cases while Bulawayo had eight new cases. Masvingo recorded six new cases while Manicaland had two new cases. Matabeleland North and Harare recorded the least number of cases with one case each.

“As of November 30, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 10 034 confirmed cases, 8 489 recoveries and 277 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Seven new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 84,6 percent and active case go up to 1 268 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 2 306 cases, 1 765 recoveries, 461 active cases and 80 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 1 030 cases, 870 recoveries, 148 active cases and nine deaths, while Matabeleland North has 359 cases, 163 recoveries, 196 active cases and three deaths.

