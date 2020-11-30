Herald Reporter

The country’s largest integrated media company, Zimpapers, is basking in glory after its stables in the print and electronic media scooped the prestigious 2020 Superbrand awards with The Herald reaffirming its dominance as Zimbabwe’s number one daily newspaper.

The Herald won the Superbrand of the Year (2020) award in the print media category at a ceremony organised by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe last Friday.

After winning the award , the Editor of The Herald Hatred Zenenga said: “This is in recognition of our hard work, high standards and trust in our content by our customers. We aim to continue to flying up there with the other eagles.”

NewsDay was the first runner-up, with the Daily News being the second runner-up.

The 10th edition of the business awards also saw Zimpapers’ Star FM radio scooping the first runner-up award in the electronic media (radio sector).

In that category, Radio Zimbabwe won the gong, while ZiFm won the second runner-up award.

The Superbrand awards are an annual event held to acknowledge excellence among local brands and to promote competition among companies.

Zimpapers group public relations and corporate communications manager, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi, yesterday said the recognition was a clear testimony of the great work being done by the employees.

“Congratulations to all our teams for winning the prestigious awards and may they continue to work hard so that we remain at the top where we belong,” she said.

Ms Tonhodzayi said the recognition would further cement confidence in the company’s products with advertisers and readers having more trust in the brands.

In the banking sector category, CBZ Holdings emerged the winner with the first runner up award going to CABS while the runner-up was BancABC.

Fertiliser manufacturer ZFC Limited won in the agrochemical sector while Omnia won the first runner up and Agricura the second runner up awards.

Livestock feed producer Profeeds clinched first position in that sector with Novafeed coming second while Feedmix came third.

The beauty and health sector winner was Elegance, while the first runner was Vaseline. Geisha came third.

Bonaqua won in the bottled water sector while Vivon and ZLG came second and third respectively.

The awards seek to recognise and reward brand excellence and to celebrate brands that have established the finest reputation in their various fields.

