Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) 2021 edition are underway with event organisers calling for entries from artistes.

The awards ceremony is expected to take place on February 6 at The Country Club in Harare.

Zima chief executive officer, Reason Sibanda called on artistes to start submitting, either virtually or physically, their entries as submissions will close on December 31.

“All recordings (singles and albums) submitted for Zima 2021 must have been commercially released in Zimbabwe during the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. The submissions can be made online or physically at Zima headquarters in Harare.

“Those in Bulawayo can physically submit their entries at our offices there,” Sibanda said.

A rule book available on the awards website states that the top five awards will be Best Female Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Group/Duo of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year and Best Album of the Year.

Other awards will be for Zimdancehall, Sungura, Afro pop, Hip-hop, Contemporary gospel, Traditional gospel, Rnb & Soul, Jazz, Dance (house/gqom/kwaito/edm), Tshibilika, Traditional (folk/chinyakare/chimurenga) and Traditional (folk/ezomdabu/imbube) genres.

Technical awards for Producer of the Year, Engineer of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Videographer will also be included. Special awards will be given for Best Collaboration, Best DJ (radio/club), Best Promoter, Best International Zim Artist and Best corporate sponsor.

Sibanda said record companies and/or individual artistes are required to submit entries in accordance with published rules of the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

“In the interest of system and process integrity, independent auditors will collate results returned by judges into auditable sets. The auditors will enumerate results on which a list of up to a maximum five nominees per category is based and ensure that the choices of judges have been arrived at in accordance with all the relevant rules of each category.

Once nominees for all categories have been collated, they will be ready to be announced. Finally, winners will be announced at the awards ceremony,” said Sibanda.

This year’s ceremony which was held at the beginning of the year saw the likes of Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Sha Sha, Clement Magwaza, Winky D, Gemma Griffiths, Ishan, Fusion 5, Freeman, Nicholas Zachariah, Takura, Janet Manyowa, Mambo Dhuterere and Willis Wataffi walk away with various gongs. — @mthabisi_mthire.

