Andile Tshuma

Awareness alone cannot create change, it is actions that create change and it is the duty of every member of society to bring about that change.

It is time for everyone to act, play their part by rejecting and reporting abusers. Families must not protect abusers, but should report them.

This year calls for us all to challenge and denounce cultural practices that perpetuate gender inequalities.

We are all called to be sensitive and supportive to gender-based violence (GBV) victims, to seek personal help to change harmful behaviours such as alcohol and substance abuse.

It is the duty of every adult to teach children values of gender equality and to protect children from exposure to violence and harmful content on internet and social media, including pornography and sexual solicitation.

As the 16 days of Activism against GBV are upon us, it is time to reflect on how 2020 has been such a different year.

Across the world, women and girls face violence every single day. However, the Covid-19 pandemic made the year a little more difficult for some.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, reports show that all types of violence against women have intensified, worsening this already pervasive human rights violation.

Taking action to end the scourge of violence can feel overwhelming and insurmountable.

However, it must be done and it is the responsibility of all of us to act.

Somewhere in the shadows of the Covid-19 pandemic hides the other pandemic, GBV which the United Nations has since labelled the “Shadow pandemic”.

It has been such a tough year and there has been a global rise of GBV cases associated with home confinement, as the Covid-19 pandemic has seen many people being locked down with abusers.

There is talk about how Covid-19 is leaving more people exposed and vulnerable to abuse, statistics are still sketchy about actual figures of victims, but there is just not enough action that corresponds with the severity of the matter.

These 16 days should bring to our attention what a merciless year 2020 has been and what should be done to prepare for such eventualities in future.

Despite the many hardships being faced and the new complexities of life that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 virus, freedom from violence cannot under any circumstances be surrendered as the right to live a life free from abuse and violence is a basic and fundamental human right.

The most vulnerable members of society have throughout this year been experiencing untold suffering at the hands of their household members during this time.

Children, women, men, people with disabilities, the elderly and other demographic groups are suffering during this time when people are supposed to be spending more time at their own homes than with other people.

Globally, many countries have reported a surge in cases of domestic violence and multiple forms of GBV, as well as violence against children.

Strategies to address these challenges are being implemented in our neighbouring countries such as introductions of special toll free numbers for GBV victims only, with dedicated personnel aimed at responding to cases to do with GBV.

Zimbabwe could emulate some of the strategies being implemented by its neighbours to ensure that it is easier to reach out to victims sooner, and saves lives.

To bring an end to this shadow pandemic, Zimbabwe must act now and the 16 Days of Activism must serve as a call to action to every Zimbabwean to take a stand and to make a bold statement against all forms of gender-based violence.

Homes should be safe spaces, the work places must be a happy place, free of harassment, school must be a safe space.

There must be no space that is tolerant to abusers.

In Zimbabwe, about one in three women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence and about one in four women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.

The advocacy and support for the elimination of gender-based violence should be a 365-day task and not just because it is trending online due to the 16 days and due to the pandemic.

Women and men have been suffering in silence in thorny homes, it has taken this pandemic to show that we already had an even deadlier pandemic.

Creating safe spaces for all and fighting in unity to end these violations should be on everyone’s diary every day. It should not be an event, but a culture.

In an effort to champion gender equality and advocate for the elimination of GBV in our communities, Government must prioritise and implement the various recommendations made to reduce and eliminate femicide in all of its forms.

There should be a clear commitment to fostering better working relationships between Government, private and civil society actors towards maximising collective impact in eradicating the root causes of GBV.

Government must also work to address the causes of GBV in communities.

Some of the contributing factors on this pandemic include poverty, general financial hardship, job loss, loss of income, especially now as a result of the pandemic, leading to frustration, restriction of movement, confinement at home, uncertainty and fear.

Government must work to deliver jobs to people and improve on social safety nets for vulnerable communities so that no Zimbabwean experiences GBV rooted in poverty and financial frustration.

All Zimbabweans must reflect on their own complicity in maintaining the culture of violence and abuse, make the necessary behavioural and attitudinal shifts and commit to standing together to safeguard communities against these vicious cycles of abuse.

Advancing gender equality and dismantling patriarchy in Zimbabwe must, therefore, go beyond awareness to include radically transforming those systems and institutions that produce and reproduce unequal power relations.

The law must continue to protect women and men from abuse and must uphold equal treatment of victims of GBV.

In most countries, including Zimbabwe, navigating the justice system is complex and tedious, hence many victims end up withdrawing their cases before they reach court.

Now with Covid-19, these complexities may be increased as even mobility is limited.

A few cases result in conviction. In most cases, abused people tend to withdraw cases due to lack of knowledge of their rights and in some cases the perpetrators are the families’ breadwinners.

Women, and men too, must have support systems within the justice system that help them garner the courage to report all forms of violence and seek justice.

The shadow pandemic is real and it affects our sisters and brothers, our parents, friends, neighbours. It is noble to constantly check on each other because you never know which phone call or text could save a life.

Let the 16 Days be used to propel us all to action all year round. — Chronicle. @andile

Like this: Like Loading...