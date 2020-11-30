Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Over 15 000 people voted for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards top five awards with Skyz Metro FM personality, Manurse Ndlovu Mamlevu being the most popular as she got the most votes.

The top five categories were Outstanding Radio DJ (New), Outstanding Newcomer Across All Genres, Outstanding Dance Ensemble, Outstanding Music Video and Song of the Year.

Known as the Kalanga child, Manurse who was nominated in the Outstanding Radio DJ category received 5 911 votes and beat Khulumani FM’s Cde Phil (790) and Thorne Le Rock (339) as well as Skyz Metro FM’s Mjox (1 651).

Bulilima-bred Manurse who hosts the Esabantu Breakfast Show with Bkay is undoubtedly destined for greater heights as her mission to create lasting relationships with her radio listeners seems to be paying off.

Skhosana Buhlungu band leader, Clopas Skhosana of the Isomiso hit was also among the voters favourites as he received 1 070 votes in the Outstanding Newcomer Across All Genres category. He beat Helen Nyati (126), La Dee (780), Mandie Mae (88), Preyung (925) and Soul Dudes (53).

In the Outstanding Dance Ensemble category, longstanding group, Iyasa came out tops with 826 votes. They beat Bolamba Culture Birds (229), Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble (257), Salt and Light (123) and Super Geeks (25).

The Outstanding Music Video category did not seem to interest voters as artistes in that category received less than 100 votes each. Asambeni by Mzoe 7 which won the award had 71 votes. Other visuals were Aspheli Moya by Asaph ft Msizkay (41), Impilo by Sandra Ndebele ft Vukani (19), I want it by MUSE (64) and Rain Maker by Djembe Monks (21).

Song of the Year which was tightly contested saw Amalobolo by Ngoma Ingoma coming out tops with 773 votes. They shrugged off competition from Amakhekhe by Top Kings (545), Asambeni by Mzoe 7 (37), Babazala by Chipman (89), Like so by Asaph (10), Ngawuzw’ Umoya Wami by Msiz’kay – ft Awa Khiwe & Mzoe7 (176) and Thula Wazi by Vuyo Brown (181).

Voting was conducted through SMS’s. – @bonganinkunzi

