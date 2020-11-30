Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) successfully hosted its inter-provincial championships at White City Stadium in Bulawayo this past weekend where Harare emerged champions.

The competition was conducted under strict Covid-19 prevention protocols and despite sporadic showers over the city for the greater part of the day, the track only event was not affected.

The inter-provincials marked the first event staged by Naaz since being greenlighted to resume activities following months of inactivity forced by a national lockdown in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Only five track events, the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 5 000m, were contested after relays were scrapped to meet Covid-19 health protocols.

Each province could only field two athletes per race in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The electronic timer that was repaired in March was also used for the first time, authenticating athletes’ times compared to previous years when times were recorded manually.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara said he was pleased that athletes had returned safely to the track.

“You could tell from their body language and the way they were interacting with each other that they had really missed doing what they love. Most of them seem to be in good shape, showing that they have been training on their own. We are happy that this meet was a success,” said Tagara.

Inter-provincial championships medals table

Gold Silver Bronze

Harare 4 1 3

Mash Central 3 1 3

Bulawayo 1 4 1

Mash East 1 0 2

Manicaland 1 0 0

Mash West 0 3 0

Mat South 0 1 0

Midlands 0 0 1

Masvingo 0 0 0

Mat North 0 0 0

