Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TALENTED dancer, DJ and singer Sweet Mobby (real name Moreblessing Khumalo) staged her debut performance in South Africa on Friday where she hit the right chord as she left revellers in awe.

The house and gqom artiste performed alongside Jah Signal, DJ Logik and Nikkie Spice among others at Reeds Pub and Grill in Germiston, Johannesburg.

Watching her performance through a video clip that is trending on social media, one could tell that she was quite a hit at the event. She performed songs including Ravaza Issa Gqom, Ben 10 and Abo Daddy. Her dance moves from vosho to twerking were exceptional.

Speaking about her performance, Sweet Mobby said: “It was my first time to perform in the neighbouring country and honestly, I really enjoyed every bit of it.

“The chants that I received from the crowd made me feel at home and showed me that my music isn’t only confined to Zimbabwe as it can penetrate the regional market.”

She said she is currently working on singles, Chery Uyatrenda and Shiya Something which features Leticia Ontle.

Sweet Mobby who worked with Diliza on his Amapiano single, Ongenamali where she did the vocals said her wish is to penetrate the entertainment scene. If her SA performance is anything to go by, she is well on track.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...