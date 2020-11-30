Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL the four provincial teams have something to play for in Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic competitions after qualifying for the final of the Fifty50 Challenge as well as the Twenty20 competition.

Eagles and Tuskers will square off in the T20 final on Friday while Mountaineers clash with Rhinos to decide who takes the title in the Fifty50 Challenge the next day. The preliminary rounds of fixtures were played last Friday for the T20 competition and Saturday for the Fifty50 Challenge.

ZC have not yet decided where the final matches are taking place, with chances high that Kwekwe Sports Club will host both matches since it is a central venue, with accommodation said to be also affordable in the Midlands city.

Last Friday, Tuskers, captained by Nomvelo Sibanda defeated Rhinos by six runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at Kwekwe Sports Club to book a place in the T20 final. At Mutare Sports Club, the contest between Eagles and Mountaineers was abandoned at Takashinga, with the former finishing in top spot while Tuskers ended second.

In the Fift50 Challenge last round of fixtures played on Saturday, Eagles defeated Mountaineers by 78 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club while Rhinos overcame Tuskers by seven wickets on the DLS method at Kwekwe Sports Club. Mountaineers occupied top spot with Rhinos in second place.

