Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HARARE magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze has set January 11, 2021 as the trial date for land developer Georgios Katsimberis, accused of duping Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

Katsimberis was re-summoned to appear in court today to answer to fraud charges.

Through his lawyer Mr Tendai Biti, Katsimberis also applied for more State papers which he claims are important for his trial preparations.

Among the documents they requested are; a Deed of Settlement and a number of letters exchanged between City of Harare and Pokugara Properties’ lawyers.

The State led by Mr Ephraim Zinyandu undertook to furnish Katsimberis with the said documents before trial starts.

Accusations levelled against Katsimberis arose from a joint venture agreement he entered with Pokugara Properties in 2016, to construct houses in Borrowdale through his company, GK Properties.

One of the material terms of the agreement was that six residential stands, each measuring 2 000 square metres, were to be consolidated for building cluster houses.

It is said Katsimberis took two years to build one small 166 square-metre show house, using sub-standard materials.

The show house was not approved by the City of Harare while the stamps on the plan were allegedly fake.

Katsimberis is alleged to have failed to build the cluster houses according to the contract, leading to the cancellation of the deal on January 11, 2018.

Pokugara Properties reportedly launched an investigation, which revealed that there were no approved plans in their records, leading to the property firm taking the matter to police.

