A LEGAL showdown is looming between Hwange Colliery Company and former workers after the coal mining firm cut electricity to their homes in a bid to force them out of company-owned houses.

BY FRANCIS MWINDE

Two weeks ago, the colliery company cut off electricity to company-owned houses occupied by former workers following their retrenchment but are refusing to vacate.

Four years ago the colliery retrenched hundreds of workers both on compulsory and voluntary bases.

Most of them have since gone to their respective homes.

However, others are disputing the retrenchment process which they claim was fraught with irregularities resulting in them seeking legal advice on the way forward.

Their lawyers, Calderwood, Bryce Hendrie and Partners, wrote a letter advising the company that their ex-employees would continue staying at their respective houses until finalisation of the matter between the two parties.

Last week, the lawyers wrote a letter to Hwange Colliery threatening legal action against the company and the respective officers if the retrenched workers were not provided with electricity within forty-eight hours.

“The conduct is, with respect, unlawful and constitutes proper grounds for relief at the High Court on an urgent basis.

“The law frowns on persons who take the law into their own hands and we suggest that you seek legal advice on how to deal with this matter,” read part of the letter by the Bulawayo-based legal firm.

Efforts to get a comment from Hwange Colliery Company were fruitless yesterday.

