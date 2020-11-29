Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Gospel musician Agatha Murudzwa-Ndembera, who successfully launched her 13th album titled “Zvitsauko” at a local hotel over the weekend, attributed her lengthy career in music to courage, determination and integrity.

In an interview on the sidelines of the launch, Murudzwa-Ndembera paid tribute to different people, who inspired her to sing.

The songstress said she was still going strong and would not be quitting music anytime soon despite the fact that she is now pastor’s wife, which comes with a lot of responsibility.

She is married to Mutare-based pastor Gwinyai Ndembera.

Turning to her nine-track album, Murudzwa-Ndembera said she worked with jit musician Baba Harare and Mutare based gospel musician Trymore Bande.

The album was produced by Gibson Makumbe and Lurvel and recorded at V.O.T studios.

The album features songs like “Chimurenga”,“The Fourth Man”, “Family Politics”, “Makorokoto Angu”, “Pressed, but not crushed” and “Why uchita so?” among others.

“Everyone is my role model because I learn new things every day from different people and they are an inspiration to my life and music,” said Murudzwa-Ndembera.

“I decided to call my album “Zvitsauko” because people do not live on bread alone, but by the Word. I featured Baba Harare on “Pressed but not Crushed” because the song has a jit feel and vibe.”

Each and every song on the album is linked to a verse in the Bible.

Murudzwa-Ndembera said contrary to the news that she had gone quiet, she was busy working, juggling her time between the studio, motherhood and other business projects.

“Earlier this year I released a single called ‘Mweya Ukupfura’,” she said.

The singer said she is working on shooting three videos for the album to promote it.

“I hope by the end of this coming week we will have produced one video,” said Murudzwa-Ndembera. “I haven’t been releasing videos on my previous albums because I am a shy person on camera, but now I have no choice. I should accept and appreciate the new norm of digital era which has taken over globally.”

The “Press On” hitmaker said the gospel genre was not about competition, but preaching the Word of God through music.

Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, who launched the album on behalf of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa congratulated Agatha for successfully launching her 13th album and remaining consistent in the music scene.

He said artists should not be idle, but rather be innovative and creative, especially during this time of global pandemic.

“Covid-19 is a reality and has been hard on the performing arts sector because artists thrive on attendance of guests on their shows, but unfortunately Covid-19 doesn’t like that,” said Dr Mutambudzi.

“Artists should be innovative, they should think outside the box and find other methods like streaming their products, even finding ways of generating revenue via ICT best marketing strategy. They should adapt to the new norm of ICT and continue to educate and entertain the people.

“Agatha has been consistent, she has persevered as a female musician. She is a good role model to other artists and her music has continued to improve by each production.”

Some of the guests who attended the launch were Daisy Mtukudzi, popular marriage counsellor and therapist Lucia Gunguwo (Mai Gunguwo) and evangelist Dorcas Muranda.

Mai Gunguwo, who later joined Radio Zimbabwe presenter Patricia Jacobs, (PJ) on the podium, stole the show with her jokes.

The duo (Mai Gunguwo and PJ) managed to raise more than US$1 500 during the CD album sale before Murudzwa-Ndembera entertained the crowd with some of her songs from her previous album and the latest offering.

