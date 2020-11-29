Nkosilathi Sibanda, Chronicle Correspondent

A CONVOY of Nissan Sunny vehicles caused a spectacle along Luveve Road in Bulawayo yesterday as they made their way to Entembeni Old People’s Home.

The rare scene of Nissan Sunny models including HB 12s, FB 12s to station wagons of yester-year drew attention across the suburbs.

It was not just a show of one of Zimbabwe’s most loved and trusty cars but also one with a mission to help spread cheer at the old people’s home and spend a Sunday afternoon with the elderly.

Filled with an assortment of goodies for the elderly that included mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, sweets, biscuits, bread, clothes, soap and meat valued at about $10 000, the more than 100 Nissan Sunny cars moved along the busy road from the central business district to Luveve suburb.

With an average age of 40, drivers grouped up at the city’s home for the elderly and left huge smiles.

A chorus of hooters, cheers and whistles greeted the team at the popular Chigumira shopping complex in Luveve suburb, as residents applauded Team Nissan Sunny Bulawayo for the gesture.

Even imbibers at the well-frequented “Tshisa Nyama” spot left their meat to witness the crowd-pulling scene.

Residents initially thought the cars were part of a wedding convoy, so they ululated even louder when they heard the motors had come with donations of food and clothing for the elderly.

The elderly were on cloud nine when the procession arrived at their home.

Never in their stay at the institution, had they witnessed such a remarkable gesture.

Some in their 60s and 80s could have remembered their heyday when they owned a Nissan Sunny.

Mrs Naomi Khumalo, Entembeni administrator said the visit by Team Nissan Sunny came at the right time.

She said the inmates long for company and were starved of food.

“We are grateful to Team Nissan Sunny for remembering us this time of the year,” she said.

She said the centre was hard-hit by the Covid-19 lockdown as a few people came on board to the aid of the elderly and vulnerable.

“It is not every day that we get people who come here to help us. We are particularly thankful that Team Nissan Bulawayo came to us at this time when Covid-19 has dealt a blow on our operations.

“It is not only about foodstuffs, because the elderly here want company,” she said.

“Nissan is of age, as much as our elderly who stay here. This is a good combination of thankful youngsters and grateful elders of Entembeni.”

Entembeni houses 51 old people.

Most of them appear lonely and exude excitement at the sight of visitors.

Team Nissan Sunny Bulawayo chairman, Mr Kudakwashe Kabila said it made sense to take time off and give to the elderly.

“We sat down and put thought into how best we can serve the community and assisting our elderly at Entembeni came up,” said Mr Kabila.

He said all their members, who own a Nissan Sunny agreed that there was no better way to serve Bulawayo than to give to Entembeni.

Mrs Clotildah Dube, a member of Team Nissan Bulawayo, said it was everyone’s duty to help the elderly.

“It is a time to give and who else would we help than our parents and grandparents at Entembeni Old People’s Home?” she asked.

Mr Wellington Ruzani, Team Nissan Sunny Bulawayo treasurer, said members pooled resources together to ensure they put wholesome meals on the table for the oldies.

“Look, we have a mission not to just drive the Nissan Sunny range of vehicles but to be of value to the community,” he said.

Nissan Sunny drivers and enthusiasts in the city mooted the idea to start the Team Nissan Sunny Bulawayo in 2017.

The idea, according to Mr Kabila, was to build more than a network of enthusiasts but to transcend love of the car brand and build communities.

“We love cars but now we want to be of use to the community,” he said.

Team Nissan Sunny Bulawayo went to Entembeni at a time when the institution was in dire straits.

Chronicle was informed that the old people at Entembeni urgently needed food as Covid-19 had badly affected the running of the place.

As the convoy left, the community of Luveve had a story to tell: “It’s the festive season and a time to give!”

