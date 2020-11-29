Lindani Dube, Hwange Correspondent

ALL is set for Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL)’s Wellness Day scheduled for Friday at the Colliery Stadium.

HCCL’s wellness programme launched in 2019 with overwhelming support from the coal mining giant’s employees and external stakeholders is code-named “Well Life — KaLife Kamushe.”

According to HCCL, the programme has already recorded milestones in promoting a healthy and productive workforce.

In an interview yesterday HCCL spokesperson, Mrs Rugare Dhobbie said a number of activities are lined up for the second annual edition including a 10-kilometre and 5km fun run.

“A 5 and 10-km fun run, aerobics, tug-of-war, volleyball, dance competitions and financial advice have been lined up for our Wellness Day 2020 where we will observe strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations. We firmly believe as an organisation that a healthy workforce achieves its goals and boosts production,” said Mrs Dhobbie.

She said the programme also covers mental health services, screening for non-communicable diseases, weight management, medical surveillance for occupational exposures, general examinations, pre-placement medical examinations, reproductive health services, family planning services, physical fitness, alcohol monitoring and control, tobacco control, nutrition, financial advice, legal advice, retirement education, funeral services, male wellness as well as female screening for cancers.

“Wellness encompasses eight mutually interdependent dimensions which is physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, vocational, financial, and environmental. Attention must be given to all the dimensions, as neglect of any one over time will adversely affect the others, and ultimately one’s health, well-being and quality of life,” she said.

Mrs Dhobbie defined wellness as an active process of becoming aware of and making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life.

“Wellness is more than being free from illness, it is a dynamic process of change and growth and a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Hence our wellness programme as Hwange Colliery is not only limited to the interests of HCCL, we are driven by the thrust to make a meaningful contribution to the health of the generality of our nation’s population,’’ said Mrs Dhobbie.

