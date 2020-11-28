Sunday Mail Reporter

The death of Genius Kadungure is increasingly shining a spotlight on his once-secretive private life, and skeletons are beginning to tumble from the closet, after revelations he fathered a son with a Gutu-based businesswoman.

The Sunday Mail has established that the late socialite had a child with Ms Miyedzo Madondo in 2011. However, the Kadungure family earlier denied knowledge of the love child.

“As far as I know, Genius did not leave behind any children. I heard through rumours that he had children everywhere, but I was never introduced to any of his child,” Mr Anderson Kadungure, father to Genius, said recently.

Last week, the family unanimously accepted an unsigned will recently filed at the Master of High Court, which does not cover the nine-year-old (name withheld). Ms Madondo said she was not interested in her ex-flame’s fortune as she was living a comfortable life.

“I was born in a family with everything that I needed, so we are OK. Please just leave us alone,” she said.

Her father, Mr Elias Madondo, was a well-known businessman in Masvingo, who owned a hotel and a farm, among his many business interests.

The relationship between Ms Madondo and Kadungure reportedly collapsed after the birth of the child.

Although he was not initially involved in the upbringing of his son, he later on warmed up to him and began spoiling him with expensive gifts.

The former union between Ginimbi and another businesswoman, Ms Zodzwa Mkandla, is one that has been acknowledged by the Kadungure family. Coincidentally, the former couple met in 2006 — the same time that Genius is reported to have met Ms Madondo.

“I met him when he was 23 and it was in 2006. We were just friends then but he later on asked me out and we started dating in 2009; this was after three years of friendship,” Ms Mkandla told The Sunday Mail a fortnight ago week.

