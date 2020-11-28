It is a battle that started off during school days and tomorrow, it culminates in a historic moment in France.Warriors stars Tino Kadewere of Olympic Lyon and Marshall Munetsi at Stade de Reims come head-to-head as their respective clubs clash in a league match tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Their confrontation has taken centre stage in France, with Kadewere who, is in top form, having scored five goals in his last five matches for his club, being the talk of the town.

It should be a memorable moment for the Zimbabwean duo who become the first to play each other on different sides in the French elite league.

Both players have plausibly established themselves well at their respective clubs.

Munetsi, who moved to Reims from Orlando Pirates last year, has managed to command a regular place in the team, with his physic and agility helping him become a vital cog in Reims midfield.

Kadewere, on the other hand, joined Lyon in January from Ligue 2 side Le Havre, where he had a trailblazing stint, winning the golden boot last season.

What makes this battle interesting is the fact that these two players are renewing their rivalry at a grand stage, having previously clashed in high school football.

Munetsi played for Mabvuku High School, while Kadewere was in the Prince Edward set-up.

However, the spotlight is thrust on Kadewere, who has been the man of the moment for Lyon, having scored four goals in the clubs last five matches.

Munetsi, though has not scored for Reims, but is fancying this clash against his high school adversary.

“For our country, it is historic because it has never happened before in France. The only time something like this happened was in England when Peter Ndlovu and Bruce Grobbelaar played against each other, so for me and him to be able to make history for our country in the French League is important,” Munetsi said of his clash with Kadewere.

Munetsi recalled how Kadewere was a pain in the flesh for his former school.

However, he is hoping to stop him from repeating the same when the meet tomorrow.

“He was playing for Prince Edward and that time, I was playing for Mabvuku High, so Tino was always a top player. He was dangerous. When we played them, I remember our coach telling me that I must do my best to stop Tino because I was the team captain.

“He believed that if we manage to stop Tino, then we could win the match. Unfortunately, the first time we met, he scored a penalty and we lost 1-0,” Munetsi recalled.

Kadewere is looking to maintain his sterling form for Lyon.

The impressive forward delivered a kind message to his compatriot ahead of their clash.

“My friend, I know it is going to be a tough game for both teams, but I know you work hard and I want you to do well in the game. I will do my best also and may the best team win. I want you to keep working hard because you are a good player. We meet on Sunday,” Kadewere said.

The odds are heavily staked in favour of Lyon, who remain unbeaten after eight rounds of matches and Kadewere will be hoping to continue with his rich vein of form against Stade Reims.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...