NETONE acting chief executive Chipo Jaisson stepped down this week after leading the country’s second largest mobile telecommunications company for nine months.

BY PRIMROSE HAISA

In an internal circular to employees this week, Jaisson who reverts back to her previous position as head of finance, cited personal reasons.

“I am stepping down due to family commitments. Thank you very much for the tremendous support you gave me during my nine months tenure,” she said.

IT specialist Raphael Mushanawani, who was the acting chief technology officer, has now taken over as acting CE.

During Jaisson’s tenure, NetOne was the only mobile operator which increased market share, according to the recently released second quarter report by the regulator, from 24,2%% to 25,8% in the three months to June. NetOne has in recent years been hit by boardroom squabbles.

Resignations of board members and firing of senior managers have dominated events at the institution while the substantive chief executive Lazarus Muchenje is on suspension with a court case pending.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...