Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has ordered that the Zimbabwe Under-20 national be allowed to travel to South Africa for the Cosafa tournament that will be held from December 3-10.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Sports and Recreation Commission board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa said Zifa re-submited their request for approval following the guidance by Minister Coventry regarding their ‘appeal’ wherein they were advised to seek exemption for non compliance from SRC.

“Pursuant to the appeal by Zifa for the Zimbabwe Football National Under-20 (men) participation in the Cosafa tournament from 3-13 December 2009 in South Africa, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is happy to announce that the approval for the Under-20’s to participate in the Cosafa tournament has been granted.

The approval was granted by the Ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in conjunction with the Health and Childcare.

Zifa re-submitted their request for approval following the guidance by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation regarding their ‘appeal’ wherein they were advised to seek exemption for non compliance from SRC.

Zifa will be required to strictly adhere to both the National and International Protocols for the prevention and containment of Covid-19 given the increase in the number of confirmed positive cases in the country and hosting province.

We wish the Under-20 all the success as they represent the country,” reads the full statement by Mlotshwa.

