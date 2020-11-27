Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have announced a three-year partnership with new technical sponsor, England-based sportswear provider On the Ball (OTB) worth US$300 000.

Bosso, who have parted ways with sportswear manufacturer Roar, announced the arrival of OTB as their new sponsor at a colourful ceremony at a Bulawayo hotel yesterday.

The partnership, which was meant to kick in at the start of the 2020 season, is subject to renewal.

Bosso got four sets of playing kit, a short and long-sleeved traditional zebra-striped shirt, which they can alternate with black or white shorts, as well as an all-black and all-white playing kit.

The deal also includes four sets of training kit made up of neon, orange, red and peppermint green, accompanied by black shorts.

The peppermint training kit, which looks bluish, has already raised debate in social media, with the club’s followers associating the colour with perennial rivals Dynamos.

The training kit will also be used for warm-ups.

The traveling kit, which the technical team will also wear on the bench, comprises white golf shirts, with a splash of grey as well as black golf tops. The tops can either be worn with black tracksuit pants or black shorts. – @ZililoR

