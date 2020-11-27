Sikhumbuzo Moyo in MAPUTO, Mozambique

DESCRIBED by football officials in Botswana as a relaxed referee who doesn’t get caught up in ‘noise’ and sees a fixture as just another game, Keabetswe Dintwa has been appointed centre man for Saturday’s FC Platinum’s Total Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg match against Costa Do Sol at Zimpeto Stadium.

Dintwa, whose first high profile match was a Mascom Top 8 final between Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs in 2009, will be assisted by his countrymen Kitso Sibanda (first assistant) and Mohomotsi Morakile (second assistant). The fourth official is Joshua Bondo, while Malawian Patrick Kapanga is the match commissioner.

Pure Platinum Play touched down at Maputo International Airport just before 4am this morning in a charted Fastjet Airline that took off from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 1am.

Upon touching down, the delegation went through the usual immigration formalities, which were smooth, before being taken to their hotel.

The weather here is humid and overcast, and coach Norman Mapeza and his assistant Daniel Vheremu will take the boys through their paces at the match venue on Friday afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...