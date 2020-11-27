Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
THE stage is set for the ZimStars Awards which are taking place this afternoon at The Vista bar and restaurant in Bulawayo.
Artistes from different parts of the country are set to battle it out for gongs in different categories at the red carpet event.
Welcoming guests on the red carpet will be female personalities, Khekhe and Spanchy as a way of embracing the 16 days of activism against GBV.
Entertainment will be provided by Mzoe 7 known for his Maradona phrase, teen dancehall songstress Mandy Mae, Real Shona, Bhekiwe and The Dawg among others.
This year’s nominees list is quite refreshing as it is filled with new faces, from musicians, actors, dancers, producers to online television stations. Not only does it have new names, it is balanced as outstanding artistes from all corners of the country have been included.
In the music category, notable nominees are Jah Master, Asaph, Poptain, Allanah, Van Choga, Vuyo Brown, Tebza, Sikhosana, Mzoe 7 and Novuyo Seagirl and rapper Boy Nino.
Fast-growing online television stations that include newly licensed ZTN, Onvi and Nash TV are also nominated.
Founder of the prestigious awards, Tinashe Mandlokuwa, a 19-year-old teen from Gweru said the event will be shown virtually at a later date as they want to package it well.
“Everything is in place for tonight’s event. The virtual show however, is expected to be shown on our social media pages and those of our partners in the coming weeks as we want to give viewers a well–orchestrated show.”
Below is the full list of nominees:
Music and poetry category
Outstanding Musician
Poptain
Nutty O
Hillzy
Sha Sha
Van Choga
Outstanding Album/ Body of Work:
Bryan K — Bibo Worldwide
Buffalo Souljah — Unity Album
Hillzy — Chisikana
Takura — Star Signs
Rymez — Pungwe Sessions
Song of The Year:
Jah Master — Hello Mwari
Anallah & Poptain — Fadza Mutengi
Asaph — Aspheli Moya
Nutty O — Safe
Holy Ten — Ndaremerwa
Outstanding Music Video
Mzoe 7 — Asambeni
Boy Nino ft Kyla Blac — Wave
Takura — Mufaro
Nox — My Melody
Valee Music & Charlie Kay — Sondela
Outstanding Poet
Shaznay Wood
Tinashe Tafirenyika
The Unspoken
Kuda Rice
Shall do
Best Choreography
John Cole
Airborne Masangomai
Noni Madzinga
Malowizzy
Best Diaspora Artist
Kazz Khalif
Tina Masawi
Donel Mangena
Lamont Chitepo
Brian Bhora
Best Music Producer
Akay King
Rodney Beatz
Levels
Murphy Cubic
LeeKay
Best Newcomer
M-killer the gorilla
Anita Jackson
Poptain
Allanah
Boy Nino
Kyla Black
Best Music Video Director
Director Dave
Simdoc
Charles Mugamiri jr
Andy Cutta
Kmane
Zororai Chibuwe
People’s Choice
Van Choga
Skhosana Buhlungu
Xavier
Jah Master
Best Collaboration
Fadza Mutengi — Poptain ft Allanah
Ginde — Crooger ft Asaph and TiGonzi
Unonzani —Jah Master ft Anita Jackson
Bad Vibes — Crisswiss ft The Dot, Lee Mchoney
Sondela — Valee Music & Charlie Kay
Film and Television categories
Best Actor
Tinodaishe Chitima on Shaina The Movie
Everson K Chieza on Wadiwa Wepamoyo
Farai Chigudo
Tendai Huni
Best Actress
Wilmah Munemera on Shaina The Movie
Tendaiishe Chitima on Cookoff
Tadiwa Kimberly Bopoto on Wadiwa Wepamoyo
Zihlo Ndlovu
Outstanding Film Director & Producer
Derby Beta (Director)
Zeauty Masvaure (Director)
Simbarashe Masango (Producer)
Joe Njagu (Director)
Outstanding Full Length Film
Shaina: Beauty Masvaure
Gonarezhou: Sydney Taivavashe
Chinhoyi 7: Moses Matanda
Cook Off: Tomas Brickhill
Outstanding Short Film
Amanxeba (Scars) — Tinashe Gijima
Things We Do For Love —College Central
Fatima — Igi Matope
Best TV Series — Indlalifa – J Sibanda
Wadiwa Wepamoyo — Derby Beta
Isipho Sami — Thembelihle Moyo
Pink and Purple — Onvi Tv
Art, Fashion and Kulcha categories
Best Female Model
Natasha Gora
Rossina (Zina)
Yolanda Cream
Best Male Model
Ben Chest
Lancelot Ndlovu
Chikomborero Tyrone Siwawa
Jimmy Mhlanga
Best Fashion Designer
Benjamin Chiyangwa
Ric Chasers
Joan Nyambe
PVO threads — Claybirds
Best Socialite
Lorraine Guyo
Dj Towers
Moana Amuli
Zim-fit-Mums
Outstanding Presenter
Paulla Paloma
Donna Ncube
Yahya Good Vibes
Butterfly
Simba Mudereri (Massive Mandebvu)
Outstanding Graphics Design
Sticky zw
Panashe Shumbayawonda
Life of Tiddy
Mwale Arts
Best Social Media based category
Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs
Ray Vines —Mukukuzvi
Kuda Manase — Four Promotion
Ric Chasers — Chasers Clothing
Tatenda Samukange — Skylake Borehole Drilling
Outstanding Comedian/ Viner
Long John
Tsoanelo Moyo
Ruvarashe Hapaguti Mamii
Zimbo Spirited
Outstanding Online Media Group
Onvi tv
Zimcelebs
Ingoda Tv
Zimcitizen news
Best Online Broadcaster
ZTN
Nash TV
Bus Stop TV
Ngoda TV
Outstanding Musician per genre category
ZIM DANCE HALL
Allanah
Jah Master
Allanah
Van Choga
HIP HOP
Asaph
Pro beatz
Lee Mchoney
Natasha Muz
TheRealNigist
AFRO POP
Chashe
Jazz Prosper
Qeqeshiwe
K Cool
R N B SOUL/JAZZ
Vuyo Brown
Berita
Bryan K
Hwabaraty
DANCE/HOUSE
Novuyo Seagirl
Majoer Prodi
Mzoe 7
Tebza
Sabroso