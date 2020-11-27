Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES have been urged to get out of their comfort zone and apply for housing stands in order for them to own properties and not die as paupers, as has been the case with most of them.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Arts, Culture and Heritage Technical Adviser, Josh Nyapimbi said through the Bulawayo Cultural Affairs Office (BCAO) they have mooted a plan for artistes to follow regular procedures of acquiring housing stands in the City of Kings and Queens.

“BCAO has approached the Bulawayo City Council with a proposal for a preferential Mortgage Housing Scheme for Artistes and Cultural Professionals. We therefore urge artists who may wish to benefit from this facility to secure the Housing Waiting List Form from the Bulawayo Council Registry Office (next to Jairos Jiri Shop opposite Tower Block).

“The Form is sold for ZWL$160,” said Nyapimbi.

He said this is a standard BCC requirement as consideration is given only to applicants on the Council housing waiting list.

“Allocation of stands is prioritised according to date of receipt of application form. Artistes must note that this notice does not constitute an offer for a housing stand nor guarantee an applicant a stand.

“Once artistes have logged their application, they are requested to email a scanned proof of application to [email protected] for our records,” he said.

This initiative comes at a time Nyapimbi, through Nhimbe Trust and Ezra Tshisa Sibanda in partnership with BCC are on a drive to raise US$150 000 which is aimed at assisting Bulawayo artistes.

